Abide with road safety protocols to prevent accidents - Road Safety Authority to political parties

Director of Planning and Programs for the Road Safety Authority, David Osafo Adonteng

With election campaigns mounting towards the tail end of the December polls, several road crashes involving party supporters and candidate has been recorded in parts of the country.



Following the rise in cases of road fatalities involving party supporters, the National Road Safety Authority has admonished all persons to abide by the laid down safety codes to prevent any further deaths and causalities.



Speaking in an interview on UniversNews, the Director of Planning and Programs for the Road Safety Authority, David Osafo Adonteng, has entreated all political parties to complement efforts by the Authority by ensuring that their supporters obey all road safety protocols.



“It is very critical at this time for political parties to buy into the concept of the road safety codes. They have signed for it to serve as a guide for them for they are travelling to their rallies, their campaigns, this guide is something to guide them, how they go, when they go and when they get to their destination, what they should do; it is my expectation that they will all abide by the content of the code,” Mr Adonteng said.



GhanaWeb on Monday, November 30, 2020, reported on an accident involving the convoy of Independent Presidential Candidate, Kwame Asiedu Walker in Kumasi.



Also, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Bono Regional Chairman, Kwame Baffoe also known as Abronye, was reported to have been involved in a road accident on the Berekum-Drobo road on Sunday.



More than 7 National Democratic Congress supporters have so far lost their lives in separate road accidents while on their campaign tour.

