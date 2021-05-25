AU Day: Let’s equip African youth with resources to develop – Mahama

General News of Tuesday, 25 May 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama has stressed the need for the youth of African to be given priority in terms of resources and opportunities to partake in decision-making to help move the continent forward.



On the occasion of AU Day today, Tuesday, 25 May 2021, Mr Mahama, in a message, called on Africans “to reflect on the vision and sacrifices of the late Dr Kwame Nkrumah and his peers”.



“Today also reminds us of the need to work harder as a people and governments to improve on the legacy bestowed on us".



“As the world’s youngest continent, Africa must ensure that our young people have greater access to resources, have a stronger voice in decision-making, and are not discriminated against,” he indicated on Facebook.



He continued: “In a time when the global pandemic, COVID-19, has taught us many lessons, we have to let Africa lead the way through our youth.



The time to act is now. Happy #AfricaDay!”



Africa Day is the annual commemoration of the foundation of the Organisation of African Unity, which was established on this day in 1963.



The AU theme of the year for 2021 is: “Arts, Culture and Heritage: Levers for Building the Africa we Want”.



