General News of Wednesday, 22 July 2020

Source: kuulpeeps.com

ATU students sign petition to ensure they don’t write exams on campus

Accra Techinical University

A statement released on Monday, July 20, 2020, outlined the schedule for the continuation of lectures and examination for continuing students of the Accra Techinical University.



The statement outlined that students were going to have online lectures and subsequently report to campus to write exams where all protocol for the COVID-19 will be observed.



The students, however, are of the view that writing exams physically might not be the best for them.



They cite the increase in cases, pressure on the medical staff, limited access to testing kits among other reasons to explain why it is prudent for ATU to use the online exams option like other universities.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.