ASEPA calls for removal of Achimota School headmistress

General News of Tuesday, 1 June 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) has called for the removal of the headmistress of Achimota School.



In a press release, the group indicated that the two Rastafarian students, who were denied admission by the school, must be compensated.



“The lost time and the emotional stress inflicted on these innocent boys must not go without compensation,” it said.



The group further urged the Ghana Education Service to “take this punitive action to show that at least they are interested in the protecting the rights of students in Ghana.”



ASEPA indicated this action, when taken, would serve as a deterrent to other schools from impugning on students’ right which is enshrined under the 1992 constitution instead of protecting them.



“The law that governs this country, 1992 constitution is supreme, it provides the basis for the enforcement of the rights of citizens, any other law or regulation of any school or association is subservient to the provisions of the1992 Constitution, and people such as leaders of educational institutions must be made to understand that you cannot abuse the rights of a child under the guise of rules and regulations,” it added.



The press release followed a High Court’s ruling that ordered that the two students be admitted into Achimota School.





