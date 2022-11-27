ASA Savings and Loans Ltd provides free health screening for clients, residents in Kasoa

Regional News of Sunday, 27 November 2022

Source: ASA Savings and Loans

ASA Savings and Loans Limited on Friday, November 25 organised a free health screening at Kasoa.



At the end of the exercises organised by the Kasoa Business Centre of ASA Savings and Loans Ltd, over 140 people including clients and residents of surrounding communities benefited.



The beneficiaries received free medical screening for Blood Pressure, BMI, blood glucose, hepatitis B, malaria and general health.



According to Madam Lydia Teye who is the Branch Manager of the ASA Savings and Loans Business Centre, the free health screening was organised as part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities.



On his part, Area Manager Alam Safiul said the savings and loans company does not only exist to make a profit but prioritises the health and well-being of clients.



According to him, the exercise is one of the main reasons why from time to time ASA Savings and Loans organises free health screening exercises in the communities where it operates.



ASA savings and Loans Ltd provides soft loans to medium-scale businesswomen. The facility helps them generate more profits and expand their business.



Every year, the company gives back to communities where they operate by organising free health screening exercises, making donations to orphanages and supporting clients with scholarships for children in school.







