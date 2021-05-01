AMA, Police impound 25 vehicles at Agbogbloshie, Zongo Lane for unlawful parking

General News of Saturday, 1 May 2021

Source: ama.gov.gh

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) in collaboration with the Accra Central Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service on Thursday impounded 25 vehicles in Accra for parking along the shoulders of the road causing vehicular traffic.



Out of the 25 vehicles, 17 were impounded at Zongo Lane and 8 on 2.5km Agbogbloshie road which was recently reconstructed.



The operation which was led by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Emmanuel Nyarko of Accra Central MTTD forms part of ongoing activities by the Assembly to ease the traffic congestion in the city and bring sanity on the roads.



Speaking after the operation ASP Nyarko said the Police in collaboration with the AMA had identified hotspots in the city which causes heavy vehicular traffic and that similar operations would be carried out in the coming days to decongestion the city.



" We want to warn all drivers that this is not going to be a nine-day wonder, we are going through all the routes and ensure that traffic flows unimpeded... We also want to caution people who trade on the edges of the road and the road as well as drivers who park and load at unauthorised places to desist from the practice," he said.



He said drivers involved were being processed for court for flouting the Road Traffic Regulations, 2012 (L.I. 2180).



Head of Public Affairs of the AMA, Gilbert Nii Ankrah, who was with the team during the operation admonished drivers to avoid parking and loading at unauthorised locations as the Assembly and the Police towing teams would be out in full force to tow away all vehicles parked wrongfully to ensure safety on the road.



He also urged traders who have taken over pedestrian walkways and portions of the road to move to enable the easy movement of pedestrians and vehicular traffic.