AGA schools holds 8th graduation ceremony

Regional News of Saturday, 16 September 2023

Source: Sampson Manu, Contributor

AngloGold Ashanti School in Obuasi has held its 8th graduation ceremony with a call for more attention to be placed on how the digital revolution can be regulated in the way it is used in the classroom.



Delivering a speech as the chairman of the occasion, the Coordinating Dean of the KNUST Obuasi campus, Professor Richard Boamah, said the digital revolution holds immeasurable potential but particular attention must be paid to how it is used in education.



He stressed that its use must be to enhance learning experiences and for the well-being of students and teachers and not to their detriment.



He said, "We must remember to keep the needs of the learner paramount and note that online teaching or connections are not a substitute for human interaction but to complement it."



Professor Boamah again talked about the importance of STEM education saying that the current global economy is knowledge-based and science-driven hence there is a high demand for Science Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) and ICT skills.



He said Ghana alone is expected to offer 9 million digital jobs and nearly 4 billion dollars in revenue potential by 2030. In view of this, he said Ghana requires massive infrastructure, social and knowledge capacity development to meet this expectation.



