ACP Samuel Nyamekye Adane Ameyaw set to leave Akim Oda

Regional News of Wednesday, 14 February 2024

Source: Michael Oberteye

The Police Administration is set to transfer one of its commanders from the Akim Oda Divisional Command.



The Assistant Commissioner of Police, Samuel Nyamekye Adane Ameyaw, has come under the spotlight of the police administration for some time now due to frequent bad complaints lodged against him.



The ACP was recently hauled before the dreaded Police Intelligence and Professional Standards Bureau( PIPS) over a case in which he failed to arrest and prosecute a team of men who had forcefully taken a hired vehicle from the parking lot of a popular businessman, Mr. William Asumadu.



The said businessman was away when the incident happened because the businessman owed the hire purchase company 60,000 Cedis.



ACP Adane Ameyaw under strange circumstances rather impounded the vehicle at the request of the men who had attempted to take the vehicle away; leaving witnesses wondering about the sudden turn of events.



The recent report against the controversial ACP Adane Ameyaw to the police administration was contained in a letter it received from the Kotoku Traditional Council.



The letter reads in part: "The Kotoku Traditional Area enjoyed relative peace and security, which came at a great cost and sacrifice before the arrival of the Divisional Commander. Since he took office, his administration has been tyrannical and oppressive and has thrown our Traditional Area into a state

of chaos, disorder, and anarchy”.



The letter further berated ACP Adane Ameyaw and it read: “ …instead of professionally focusing on his assignment of securing peace, he rather systematically gets himself personally involved in all Chieftaincy affairs within the Kotoku Traditional Area”.



The ACP is said to have personally incited chieftaincy problems in Ayirebi, Abenase, Afosu, and Asene all of which fall within the Kotoku State.



There was jubilation within the Divisional Command when news of the report by the Kotoku Traditional Council to the police administration reached officers in the Division.