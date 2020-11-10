Regional News of Tuesday, 10 November 2020

Source: GNA

ACBF to host virtual BOG meeting

African Capacity Building Foundation

The African Capacity Building Foundation (ACBF), African Union’s specialised Agency for Capacity Development, would hold its 29th Meeting of the Board of Governors (BoG) on Wednesday.



It is the highest policy-making organ tasked with the responsibility to set the broad policy and strategic direction of the Foundation.



Ken Ofori-Attah, Chair of the Board of Governors and Minister of Finance of Ghana, would play host to the virtual meeting and would among others, discuss the overall status, achievements as well as the financial position of the Foundation.



The meeting would also provide an opportunity to explore the capacity development priorities of African member states, especially in light of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Prof Emmanuel Nndadozie, the Executive Secretary of ACBF, said this meeting is crucial in the history of the Foundation as it takes place in the advent of the novel Coronavirus, which has crippled economies and threatened the delivery of development agencies around the world and on the African continent.



“This Meeting will be key for the Continent’s Capacity Agenda, and calls for all our shareholders and stakeholders’ commitment to chart a path that will enable the Foundation to rise above the evident challenges in order to efficiently support and strengthen member states’ capacities to remain on track to achieve the Agenda 2063 as well as the Sustainable Development Goals.”



The Board of Governors is the forum of shareholders of the Foundation comprising Ministers of Finance or Planning as representatives of ACBF member countries and non-regional funding partners, the founding institutional members (African Development Bank, United Nations Development Programme and World Bank) and other key stakeholders and partners, including the Afreximbank, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the African Development Bank and the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA).

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.