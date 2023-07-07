ABA Fuseini goes after AG

General News of Friday, 7 July 2023

Member of Parliament for Sagnarigu, A.B.A. Fuseini, has condemned the actions of Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame, accusing him of using his position to persecute members of the National Democratic Congress.



The remarks come amidst an ongoing criminal case involving James Gyakye Quayson, the Member of Parliament for Assin North, which has prompted the Minority Caucus to abstain from participating in parliamentary business.



ABA Fuseini expressed his concerns in an interview in parliament, stating, "We have an Attorney General who is not amenable to reason, a bellicose character in the history of our country, functioning as an Attorney General with himself every day."



Referring to the case against Quayson, Collins Dauda, and Ato Forson, Fuseini emphasized, "What is going on is not prosecution but persecution. When someone abuses their power as Attorney General to do a one-sided, anti-people job, we must stand in solidarity."



The Minority in Parliament abstained from participating in parliamentary business on Thursday, July 6, following the hearing of Assin North's ongoing criminal case in court.



In a show of solidarity, the entire Minority Caucus accompanied Mr. Quayson to court.



During a press briefing, Mr. Forson emphasized the Minority's united front, stating, "We wish to serve notice that the entire Minority will accompany our colleague today and any other days that he is to appear in court. We are solidarizing with our colleague, and we will not participate in the business of the House anytime our colleague is in court, and we will be withdrawing from the chamber after this ceremony if the court processes happen today."



The decision to abstain from parliamentary proceedings on court days is a clear statement of support for Mr. Quayson and a demonstration against what the Minority considers unjust treatment.







