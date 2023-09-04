AAMUSTED sets up committee to probe 'fire death' of the Level 300 student

Regional News of Monday, 4 September 2023

Source: otecfmghana.com

The Management of Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED), has set up a committee to probe the circumstances that led to the bizarre death of a level 300 student at the school.



The finding of the committee according to the school's management will inform the University on pragmatic ways to manage issues of such nature and avoid any future casualties.



The deceased, Prosper Owusu, popularly known as 'Arrested', reportedly died at the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital six days after sustaining fire burns on campus.



The deceased who is said to have served as the chief priest of Opoku Ware Hall in the school, before his death was seen in a a viral video lighting himself on fire, but after a few minutes, he was seen struggling to extinguish the flames that engulfed him.



The University Relations Officer for AAMUSTED, Kofi Twum Ampofo in an interview on the Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 FM's morning show 'Nyansapo' on Monday, September 4, 2023, said their student sadly passed on six days while receiving treatment at the hospital after the unfortunate incident.



Twum Ampofo however noted that the family of the deceased has been duly notified about the incident and pledged management's commitment to liaise with the family to come out with all the support they will need from the school.