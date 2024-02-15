A vote for Dr Bawumia is a vote for Akufo-Addo – Prof Kobby Mensah insists

Politics of Thursday, 15 February 2024

Prof. Kobby Mensah, a senior lecturer at the University of Ghana (UG), has refuted assertions that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia would be a different president compared to his boss, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



According to him, there is no difference between Dr. Bawumia, the Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), and President Akufo-Addo, even though the vice president has stated that in his vision to lead the country.



Speaking in an interview on Neat FM on Thursday, February 15, 2024, the academic added that he did not see anything new from when the NPP flagbearer presented his vision to Ghanaians for him to conclude he would be chartering a different path from that of his boss, should he become president.



“… there is no difference, there is no difference. They are the same. If you vote for Bawumia, you are voting for Akufo-Addo - they are the same.



“Because when you say you’re coming with your own vision, it is not the programme you mention that would make us see the differentiation. It is your attitude, and the underlining philosophy of the programme you are mentioning that would make me see that you are different,” he said in Twi.



Prof Mensah added, “Bawumia hasn’t changed the flamboyancy he used to support Nana Addo. I didn’t see any difference between his speech in 2015 and the one he had recently for me to believe that, indeed, he is carrying a new vision. What did he say? You are here talking about AI and the likes, flamboyancy, and he has not achieved any of his promises.”



