A vote for Bawumia will make Ghanaian youth competitive globally – Ahiagbah

General News of Monday, 15 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahigbah is of the view that the youth of Ghana must vote for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the 2024 elections.



He believes that the young and energetic Bawumia has a plan for the youth of the country and making him a President will make the plans come true.



In a post shared via X, Ahiagbah explained that voting for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia who intends to implement bold solutions will make Ghanaian youth competitive in the job market.



Riachard Ahiagbah’s post on X reads “Digital Bawumia, will give our youth the edge to compete globally. As President, Bawumia will partner with the private sector to train 1 million Ghanaian youth in information technology skills such as software developers to provide job opportunities worldwide. This will enable Ghana to take full advantage of the 4th industrial revolution. It’s possible!”



