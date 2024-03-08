A truly committed member of our administration – Bawumia eulogises John Kumah

General News of Friday, 8 March 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has reacted to the death of the Deputy Minister for Finance and Member of Parliament (MP) for Ejisu Constituency, John Kumah.



According to the vice-president, Mr Kumah dedicated his all to the success of the Akufo-Addo-led government.



“A truly committed member of our administration, and party, who dedicated his all to the success of our endeavours. Rest well John,” the vice-president said in a Facebook post on Thursday, 7 March 2024.



Mr Kumah was a politician, entrepreneur, preacher and lawyer.



Until his election in 2020, as Ejisu MP, he served as the Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP).



