A social democrat condemning 'freebies' is problematic - Gabby

Politics of Monday, 17 August 2020
Source: My News GH
A leading member of the New Patriotic Party(NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere Darko has obsrved that there is a problem with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama.
According to him, John Dramani Mahama who is the leader of a social democratic party but criticizes the government for providing interventions to lessen the plight of the people is at the opposite ends ideals of his own party.
“@JDMahama .@NAkufoAddo when a presidential candidate of a so-called social democratic party is comfortable criticising the president for providing “freebies” of water and electricity to citizens in these difficult times of the COVID-19 pandemic then you know there is a problem,” Gabby Otchere Darko said in a tweet.
