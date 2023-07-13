'A partisan Attorney General makes any pretence of rule of law a charade' - Bright Simons

General News of Thursday, 13 July 2023

The Vice President of IMANI Africa, Bright Simons, has stated that one of the challenges of Ghana's justice delivery system is having the Office of the Attorney filled by political appointees.



According to him, having 'partisan Attorney Generals' makes it difficult for all persons to be treated equally before the law.



In a tweet shared on Thursday, July 13, 2023, Simons stated that in the current dispensation, it is very difficult for criminals belonging to ruling political parties to be punished.



"A partisan Attorney General makes any pretence of rule of law a charade. Is there anyone today in Ghana who believes that the law enforcement & security system will be able to tackle any law-breaking in Ghana if ruling party interests are at stake? Raise your hand," the tweet reads.



The 1992 Constitution gives the President of the Republic of Ghana the power to appoint the Attorney General. Attorney Generals since the inception of the 4th Republic of Ghana have doubled as the Minster for Justice.



There are responsible for defending the government and prosecuting criminal cases committed against the state.



The AG has discretionary powers to determine which criminal cases to prosecute.



