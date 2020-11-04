General News of Wednesday, 4 November 2020

A national technical advisory committee needed for research and development – Nana Dankawoso 1

Nana Dr. Appiagyei Dankawoso 1 (left) speaking on Eye on Port

The immediate past President of the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Nana Dr. Appiagyei Dankawoso 1, has called for the setting up of a Technical Advisory Board, with membership from academia, industry and government that would be responsible for the development of research into the country’s products to promote quality and diversification.



Speaking on the Eye on Port Program, he cited the case of Malaysia where tremendous work has gone into the development of research which has led to the country enjoying multiple lines of products from palm alone.



“The palm fruit alone, they have been able to develop about 21 product lines, aside what is eaten,” he disclosed.



He said same could be done for Ghana in the case of cocoa, cashew, coconut, among many others nature has blessed the country with.



“We can move to the next level where this advisory board would look into the full development of cashew, coconut, and tiger nut for example,” he said.



Nana Dr. Appiagyei Dankawoso 1 said such developments in research would for instance address the problem of standardization and packaging of Ghanaian products for export, which he is keen on.



The outgone President of the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry revealed that already measures have been put in place to strengthen the relationship between tertiary education institutions and the chamber towards capacity building of students.



Nana Dr. Appiagyei Dankawoso 1 who is an accomplished businessman called for increased practical industry attachments for students within the country’s universities and an improved attitude to learning and acquiring necessary skills for the job market.



However, he said the onus should not be left on academia alone, for the development of a syllabus that is moulded according to the dictates of industry.



“We must rather have a national policy direction from government,” he emphasized.



Nana, who is also the Chairman of the Federation of West African Chambers of Commerce and Industry and the immediate past President of the Pan African Chamber of Commerce and Industry revealed that frantic efforts have been made for a comprehensive national policy to drive commerce and industry.



“The Ghana Beyond Aid one that has been done through the office of the senior minister, is a comprehensive one. I am saying this because I am a member of that committee. The National Development Planning Commission led by Professor Addae is also a fantastic work.”



Yet, he cautioned that success would only be achieved through political will and consistency.



He praised the initial works done by the President on engaging all relevant institutions, organisations and industries during the early phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the results achieved regarding to expedited processing of locally manufactured products proving that, Ghana can be self-reliant.

