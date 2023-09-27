A move in the right direction - Security analyst hails suit by Kan-Dapaah against Barker-Vormawor

General News of Wednesday, 27 September 2023

A security policy analyst, Anthony Acquaye, has described the legal suit made by the Minister of National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah, against Oliver Barker-Vormawor, leader of Democracy Hub, as one in the right direction.



The minister sued the activist and lawyer over claims he made that Kan-Dapaah had offered him $1 million as a way of stopping him and his organisation from embarking on their 3-days #OccupyJulorBiHouse protest against the government.



But in a statement shared with GhanaWeb, Anthony Acquaye said that this suit will put the matter in better perspective, especially after the minister denied making any such offer to the activist.



“The move by the Minister for National Security, Hon Albert Kan Dapaah to have filed a lawsuit against Oliver Barker-Vormawor, a convenor of the Fix the Country Movement on his alleged positive inducement by he, Albert Kan Dapaah and other government officials to gag him from carrying on his activism is in right order.



“This action taken, will further enable Hon Albert Kan Dapaah, through the court to restore his damaged reputation with appropriate sanctions against Oliver Barker-Vormawor, should it turn out that he was not able to prove the truth of his allegations which equally threaten the security, peace and stability of the state with a genuine evidential support. As basic law says, he who alleges must prove,” he wrote.



THE MOVE BY THE MINISTER FOR NATIONAL SECURITY, KAN DAPAAH ON LAWSUIT AGAINST OLIVER BARKER-VORMAWOR IS IN RIGHT ORDER- Security Policy Expert



It is imperative to affirm that, the legal approach taken by the National Security minister will restore trust, hope among citizens and protect his reputation and the Ministry he serves in the overall security interest of the country. Since, this is a very critical allegations that borders on the custodian of the state security and defence power house, and under no circumstances must it be swept under carpet.



In actual fact, what we should be interested as a country is a genuine evidential prove by Oliver Barker-Vormawor on the specific role the minister for National Security played in such alleged attempted inducement.





