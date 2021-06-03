A Stateman deserves a better resting place – Wontumi on Sir John’s plush tomb

General News of Thursday, 3 June 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Political Party, Bernard Antwi Boasiako aka Chairman Wontumi says there is nothing wrong with late Sir John’s plush tomb.



To him, “he is a skilled, experienced, and respected political figure, so what is wrong if he has a better resting place on earth after he died?”



“He deserves it because he worked for it whiles alive,” he added in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’.



The mortal remains of Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie popularly known as Sir John will be laid to rest at Sakra Wonoo in the Ashanti Region.



With the entire community of Sakra Wonoo warming up for the final burial rites, the tomb that will be the resting place for the late politician surfaced on social media raising some reactions.



The photo showed a painted walled and gated edifice looking like a 2-bedroom house with a huge picture of Sir John mounted on it.



Sir John, known in private life as Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, was born in 1957.



He was a Ghanaian lawyer, a politician and former General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party.







