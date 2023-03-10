A/R: You have until March 31 to remove your kiosks, containers by major roads – KMA

Regional News of Friday, 10 March 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has directed owners of kiosks and containers to remove them from all commercial roads and areas in the metropolis.



The Assembly says the removal of the kiosks is to allow for the planning of the Kumasi Metropolitan Area.



It has, therefore, tasked the Spatial Planning Committee to “remove all such containers from the commercial roads,” if the owners do not do so by themselves by Friday, 31 March 2023.



The KMA in a statement issued on Thursday, 9 March 2023, said “such activities have been grossly done without planning, approval and permissions.”



The areas include: “Western By-Pass Abrepo Junction to Santasi Roundabout, Southern By-pass (Santasi to Ahodwo), Eastern By-Pass (Asokaw Interchange to Anloga Junction), Old Bekai Road (Harper Road to Dabaan), New Bekwai Road (Bekwai Roundabout to Daban), Ministries area, Adum, Ridge Danyame and Residential Areas, Hudson Road (Mall Junction to Children’s Park)."



The others are: “Osei Tutu II Boulevard (Kumasi to Ejisu Road) Asafo Interchange to Anloga Junction, Kumasi-Barekese (Abrepo Junction to Ohwim), Kumasi- Mampong Road (Kejetia to Mmrom , Tafo Nyiaeso), Kumasi- Antoa Road(Airport Roundabout to Duasi).



See the other roads below:



Kumasi – Sunyani Road (KATH to Sofoline Interchange)



KATH – Lake Road (Abinkyi to Mall area)



Kumasi Sports Stadium and its environs and other areas within the Metropolis