A/R: No campaigns here if you don’t give us better roads – Residents

Regional News of Friday, 30 June 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

About seven communities in the Ahafo Ano South-West district of the Ashanti region, Mpasaaso 2, Adiemra, Achease, Manhyia, Dotiem, Ango, Asuakoo, and Ofirikrom, have threatened to vote against the NPP if their deplorable roads are not repaired.



Hon. Charles K. Asare, the assembly member for Mpasaaso 2, told the media that because of what he has done to his community, the entire surrounding towns are still blaming him for their bad roads.



He claimed that the NPP government had embarrassed him because of what was going on in that area.



According to him, he campaigned for the NPP, but the area has not received its fair share of the national cake, and constituents blame him for this.



"I was the one who led community campaigns for the NPP. I persuaded people to support the NPP. However, based on current events, the communities are deficient. We have reaped no benefits.



"Our roads are a disaster. Chairman Wontumi had won contracts to build roads in some of the communities, but nothing has happened since the 2020 elections. That is why I have organised a group of people.



"I am an organiser for the NPP, but I am ashamed of what has occurred. This message is also addressed to the MCE and the President. They will not receive our votes in 2024 if they do not come and repair our roads. I will not campaign for the NPP either. The DCE will also be barred from campaigning in the communities.”



He stated that the position was taken collectively and that the government should take action to avoid embarrassment in 2024.



He noted that all efforts to engage authorities to address the issues had been futile and that the best way forward was to take this action so that the authorities would respond to them.



Nana Kwaku Adu, the Odikro of Ango in one of the communities who also supported the demonstration, said the ruling government’s promises had not been fulfilled.



He stated that the people deserve better and that the government must do what is right.