A/R: Manhyia slams KMA mayor, Sam Pyne over indiscipline by traders

Regional News of Wednesday, 4 January 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Chief Executive of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), Samuel Pyne has been criticised by the Kumasi Traditional Council (KTC) over the growing indiscipline by traders in the Ashanti regional capital.



Hawkers have invaded the pavements in the Central Business District (CBD) with their goods blocking the streets and impeding human and vehicular movement.



At the last Kumasi Traditional Council end-of-year meeting chaired by the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs, the Asantehene expressed shock at the poor management of the city by present and past Chief executives of the KMA.



Otumfuo berated KMA officials for the increasing number of structures largely metal containers taking over public spaces and major streets of the city.



Similarly, Bantamahene Baffour Owusu Amankwatia VI in a new year message also slammed Kumasi city authorities over the trend.



“We have no one to blame than the KMA and assembly members. We are aware that assembly members collect monies from these individuals for the erection of these structures in unauthorized areas,” Bantamahene said.