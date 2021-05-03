A/R: 46-year-old man on the run after alleged murder of wife in a bush

Regional News of Monday, 3 May 2021

A 46-year-old suspect, Akwasi Chocochoco is on the run after slashing his wife to death in a bush.



The unfortunate incident which happened at Adumasa in the Juaben municipality of the Ashanti region is believed to have occurred on Saturday.



According to an eyewitness, the disease, the late Akua Afriyie and her killer husband who are married with six children had not been at peace in the last three (3) years. The source discloses that the duo are frequently separated whenever there was a misunderstanding, and after sometime, they come back again as husband and wife.



A thorough investigation reveals that the husband lately accused his wife of having an affair with a different man whenever there was a separation between the two of them of which the wife couldn't deny.



Speaking to Akwasi Boakye, brother of the deceased, he said on Saturday morning the couples as usual prepared themselves to go to the farm. The who got ready inform the husband to join her so that they could go. But the husband who was busily sharpening his cutlass told the wife to take a lead for he will join her soon.



"We were alarmed when the two did not return from the farm. We therefore informed elders and chiefs of the town through which a police report was made".



Upon a search in their farm, it was discovered that the late Akua Afriyie had been slaughtered to death with cutlass wounds all over her body whiles the husband had run away.

Several calls to reach him has proven futile as his phone is switched off.



The body of the deceased has since been conveyed by the police to the Konongo Hospital mogue for an autopsy.