A Ga-Dangbe can be running mate for NDC, NPP - Ga-Dangbe State lobbies parties

Regional News of Tuesday, 27 February 2024

Source: Alex Boye, Contributor

Some prominent leaders of the Ga-Dangbe State have underscored the need for the leadership of both the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to ensure that a member of the Ga-Dangbe State is selected as their running mates ahead of the 2024 general elections.



The leaders expressed worry over why the Ga-Dangbe State has been underrated with regard to the selection of vice presidential candidates for the two major political parties in the country.



Speaking in an interview with some journalists in Accra, Nii Ahele Nuimo III, Paramount Chief of the Abola Traditional Area, said "We have been disregarded as a people for years with regards high offices in the country and we believe that this is the time for a Ga-Dangbe to hold an office as vice president of Ghana.”



He added that the Ga-Dangbe State boasts of prominent people who can be vice presidents, as well as even the president of the republic, just as other tribes in the country.



The reaction by these prominent people of the Ga-Dangbe State was in line with a recent interview granted by Former Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye, that the NPP should ignore all other regions and select their running mate from the Ashanti Region.



Nii Nunoo III described the statement by the former Speaker as uncalled for, saying that he (Prof. Oquaye) has rather looked down upon his tribe.



For his part, Asafoatse Kojo Nseni Mankatta, Ga Asafoatse Onukpa, said those who advance the argument that nominating a vice presidential candidate from the Ashanti Region will consolidate the NPP party’s dominance in its stronghold and enhance its flagbearer’s chances of winning the 2024 elections is a total lie.



He noted that the outcome of the election results from the Greater Accra Region determines the winner in an election, hence the need for both the NPP and the NDC to select a Ga-Dangbe as their running mates for the 2024 general elections.



"I totally disagree with all those claiming that both the NPP and the NDC should pick their running mates from the Ashanti Region," the traditional leader stated.



For him, aside the North East Region, where the NPP flagbearer hails from, the running should come from the Greater Accra Region, as a Ga-Dangbe has what it takes to assist the leader win the polls.



“I don’t agree that the running mate must come from the Ashanti Region. We, as leaders of the Ga-Dangbe State, are calling on both the NDC and the NPP to pick a Ga -Dangbe as their respective running mates,” he added.



The Highest Priest of the Ga State, Nuumo Akwaa Mensah III, also stated that the Greater Accra Region has contributed immensely towards the development of the country, and, therefore, deserves to be rewarded with a vice presidential slot.



He declared their readiness to boycott the 2024 general elections if a Ga -Dangbe is not selected by both the NDC and the NPP.