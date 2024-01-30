A-G knew case against ACP Agordzo was frivolous - Martin Kpebu

General News of Monday, 29 January 2024

Private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu, has slammed Attorney-General Godfred Dame, for pursuing a frivolous case against Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Dr Benjamin Agordzo, who was accused of being part of an alleged coup plot.



According to him, the Attorney-General knew that the case he was pursuing was frivolous yet he went ahead with it.



In an interview with TV3 on January 29, 2024, Kpebu, who represented ACP Agordzo, said that the A-G knew very well that there was no case against his client, but he was trying to do a Machiavellian thing, by exaggerating the case to create a state of insecurity and panic.



He said that the A-G could not look him in the face and tell him that he believed that ACP Agordzo was involved in any coup plot.



“This case was so frivolous and Godfred Dame knows it. He even knows why I am saying he knows why I describe the case like that. He was just trying to do a Machiavellian thing, in a small case he tried to blow it out of proportion to create a state of insecurity and panic to make the case look big.



"He can't look me in the face and tell me that he believed that there was a case against ACP Agordzor, there never was,” he said.



Kpebu also accused the A-G of abusing state power and using it for political purposes.



He said that the A-G was trying to divert attention from the misgovernance of President Nana Akufo-Addo, who had mismanaged the economy and lost the trust of the people.



To him, nobody wanted to go after Akufo-Addo in the first place after all his misgovernance.



“We can't abuse state power like this. The state power is not for this Machiavellian tactics. Because of the misgovernance of Akufo-Addo, now nobody even cares about him.



"You have mismanaged the economy and there is an alleged coup plot, then you go and find a senior police officer, a man who was leading the transformational office and very popular, so it gave the case some status, and then there was Colonel Gameli. So, when you add these two profiles then it makes the case very big. But who wants to go after Akufo-Addo after all his misgovernance,” he added.



