A CPP man as chairman destroyed our party, now you want to make an NDC man flagbearer – NPP bigwig warns

Politics of Friday, 23 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Chief Executive Officer of the Love Enterprise and leading member of the NPP, Joseph Amoah, has warned the party against making Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia the presidential candidate of the party.



According to him, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) would be repeating the same mistake it made when it chose Freddie Blay, a former member of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), to be its chairman.



Speaking in an Abusua FM interview, shared on Facebook on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, Amoah said that the NPP is in a bad state today because of Freddie Blay and worse would happen if Dr Bawumia; who he describes as a National Democratic Congress (NDC) member, becomes its flagbearer.



“We have seen this before, we made a CPP man our chairman and see what happened to our party. Because you people don’t listen to advice and you are bringing an NDC member to take the highest command of the party.



“Have you had something like this before? Is our party collapsing or we don’t have people in the party to lead?... some of us have suffered for the party. I was once chased by the BNI from Kejetia to my house, when I got home I could not even sleep," he said in Twi.



The Love Enterprise boss further stated that the vice president knows nothing about the NPP and cannot be made its leader.



“You (Bawumia) were an NDC member and you were there with your father, your mother was even a women's leader in the party, you just joined the NPP and you want to take over the highest commanding height of the party. Have you heard something like this before,” he said.



