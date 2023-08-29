900-member special electoral college vote not representative of 200,000 grassroots delegates - Ayikoi Otoo

Politics of Tuesday, 29 August 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

A member of the Alan Kyerematen campaign team, Nii Ayikoi Otoo, has said the New Patriotic Party’s special electoral college vote results were expected but pointed out that the 900 members' preference is not representative of the 200,000 grassroots delegates who would be taking part in the November primaries.



A total of 923 delegates took part in Saturday's internal election which was used to whittled down to 10 aspirants to five.



The certified resukts were as follows:



Kennedy Agyapong -- 132



Alan Kyeremzten -- 95



Joe Ghartey -- 4



Kwadwo Poku -- 3



Owusu Afriyie Akoto -- 36



Kwabena Agyei Agyepong -- 6



Francis Addai-Nimoh -- 9



Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku -- 0



Boakye Agyarko -- 9



Dr Mahamudu Bawumia -- 629



However, Nii Ayikoi Otoo said Mr Kyerematen will pull a surprise in the November primaries, adding that Dr Bawumia’s first position in the super delegates vote is nothing surprising.



"This prediction was made that it is likely that the Vice President will get the big chunk of the results for now, looking at the complexion of the delegates, but it will not translate into what will happen when we bring in the huge number of people down there, who really will vote", the former Ambassador to Canada said.



"Can you say that these 900 people represent over 200,000 people? I doubt", Otoo said.



"So, we are confident that the grassroot, where majority of the voters are, when it comes to November, we are going to have a different result".