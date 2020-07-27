General News of Monday, 27 July 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

90-year-old killing: Include bystanders, abettors in arrests - WILDAF urges Police

A 90-year-old woman was murdered over allegations that she's a witch

The Women in Law and Development in Africa (the WiLDAF Ghana Network) has lauded the efforts of the Inspector General of Police for “dispatching homicide experts to hunt for the alleged murderers” of the 90-year-old Madam Akua Denteh.



In a statement to condemn the brutal murder, WILDAF called on the Police to expand the net of culpability to include those who abetted the heinous crime.



The statement highlighted this must include “…those who stood by, watched and did nothing while the late Madam Akua Denteh was being murdered.”



The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mr. James Oppong-Boanuh has dispatched homicide experts from the National Police headquarters to the Savannah region, to help search for the murderers of Madam Akua Denteh, aged 90 years, who was beaten to death at Kafaba near Salaga in the East Gonja District for allegedly being a witch.



The suspects, believed to have fled the town include one Sanjo, who is said to have hosted Hajia Filina, a priestess who declared the deceased a witch. Others are the priestess Hajia Filina, one Teacher Aliu, Bumaye, Ashley, and Manafo.



The IGP has announced a two thousand Ghana Cedis (GhC2,000) reward for information leading to the arrest of any of the suspects.



Meanwhile, WILDAF has commended the Gonja Traditional Council for denouncing such acts and urged them to support the police in their “hunt” for the perpetrators.



“We also urge the Regional and national houses of chiefs to deploy their own structures to support the immediate arrest and prosecution of such criminals, their promoters and supporters,” the statement added.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.