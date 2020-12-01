Politics of Tuesday, 1 December 2020

Source: GNA

83 Greater Accra parliamentary candidates have tertiary education

File Photo: Parliament of Ghana

Eighty-three parliamentary candidates out of the 123 in the Greater Accra Region representing 67.5 per cent, have tertiary education.



The number, which is made up of 22 females and 61 males, were contained in the Electoral Commission 's nomination details of candidates available to the Ghana News Agency.



While two females and two males hold a PHD, 36 made up of eight females and 28 males also have masters’ degrees.



Three of the candidates have an LLB, four with HND, 12 with diplomas, 23 have first degrees and one candidate hold a Certificate ‘A’.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) accounted for 30 of the candidates with tertiary education, while the National Democratic Congress (NDC) follows with 27, the Ghana Union Movement (GUM) also has seven tertiary-educated candidates.



Two candidates each respectively hold Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) qualification, and A’Level as compared to nine with certificates.



One of the candidates filed nomination with Elementary school certificate, while, two also have Middle School Leaving Certificate.



Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) holders and O’Level candidates are 11 and 12 respectively, with one contender having a seminary education.

