8000 teachers fail licensure exams

In all 30.75% of those who sat for the exam failed

Over eight thousand teachers have failed the mandatory Licensure Examination (NTLE) representing 30.75% of the total number who sat for the test.



A statement by the National Teaching Council on Monday, January 4 said 27,455 candidates sat for the exams.



According to the NTC, 19,013 candidates representing 69.3% passed the exams with the remaining results withheld pending investigation.



The council has called on all candidates to check their results from the NTC online portal at exam.ntc.gov.gh by using either their pins given during registration or their examination index numbers using their phone numbers.



Candidates were also advised to print their provisional certificates after checking their phone numbers.



The NTLE was introduced by the government in 2019 backed by the Education Act of 2008, Act 778, with the first-ever teacher licensure exams taking place in September 2018.

