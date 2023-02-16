8-year-old boy drowns at Bibiani

Regional News of Thursday, 16 February 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Richard Awuni, an 8-year-old student at Bassengle M/A primary two in Bibiani Anhweaso Bekwai, Western North Region, drowned in a dugout in someone’s backyard farm.



The child went missing on Monday evening, according to sources, and the family launched a search, but he was not found.



They kept looking for him until they discovered him on the surface of a pond on a nearby tomato farm.



Kwame Awuni, the deceased’s father, told Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm how his son was identified.



He explained that while looking for him elsewhere, a group of people looking for his son discovered him lying on the surface of a pond.



They later notified the Bibiani police command, and the body was taken to the government hospital mortuary for further examination.