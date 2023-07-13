8 versus 1: How Alan’s boys hinted alliance against Bawumia

Politics of Thursday, 13 July 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Some supporters of Alan Kyerematen’s bid to become the flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) have given the clearest indication yet that there may be concerted efforts by eight(8) of the NPP aspirants to unite in support of Alan Kyerematen and scuttle the campaign of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



Boakye Agyarko had suggested in an interview with Citi TV that there was a sort of alliance against the preeminent candidature of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and that the alliance will not hesitate to support someone else against him.



Sylvester Tetteh, NPP Member of Parliament (MP) for Weija-Gbawe and Hopeson Yaovi Adorye, a stalwart of the party, who are known supporters of John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen have sent signals on social media to the effect that the alliance may truly be in full throttle against Dr Bawumia.



“PFP = Partnership for Power”; PARTNERSHIP FOR POWER! The future is bright,” Hopeson Yaovi Adorye and Sylvester Tetteh wrote on social media respectively.



Several polls by independent organizations have consistently put Dr Bawumia ahead of the rest of the nine aspirants with many stalwarts such as MPs and some executive members declaring support for Dr Bawumia.



Meanwhile, all ten of the aspirants have been cleared by the Vetting Committee to contest subject to the approval of the National Council of the party.



A Special Super Delegates Conference is expected to be held soonest to reduce the number to five before the ordinary Delegates Conference that will elect a flagbearer is organized.



So far, ten people in the NPP have filed nominations to contest in the yet-to-be-held Presidential primaries.



Candidates including Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, a former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen and Kwadwo Poku, an energy expert, Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Joe Ghartey, a former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, a former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, a former MP for Offinso North, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku, and a former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko are all in the contest.







