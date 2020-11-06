General News of Friday, 6 November 2020

77-year-old farmer alleges rigging in ‘Best Maize Farmer’ selection process

The farmer took a reporter round his maize farm

A retired army officer and farmer has accused organisers of the National Best Farmer Award Scheme of sidelining him in this year’s awards.



The 77-year-old farmer with 33 years of experience told Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that persons were assigned to come and observe his maize farm and make recommendations for him to receive an award at this year’s farmers day celebration failed to come.



The Kwahu Afram Plains South resident who has won the quality maize award twice said he was nominated for the same category this year but the persons asked to come to his farm to evaluate his work told him they could not come because the distance was far.



He told the station his dream was to be an inspiration for the youth this year and feels cheated for being deprived of that opportunity.



The farmer who took Rainbow Radio’s Kwadwo Asiedu Ansah to his farm showed him his machinery and what he has managed to achieve over the past year and quizzed he was not deserving of an award.



He is also alleging there was no farmer selected from Afram Plains South this year to be rewarded at this year’s awards ceremony.





