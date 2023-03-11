77% of persons leaving Ghana for Europe, Americas are aged 20-49 – Report

General News of Saturday, 11 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Young people between ages 20 to 49 consist over 77% of persons leaving the shores of Ghana to seek greener pastures.



This is according to data from the Thematic Report on Migration 2021 which revealed further that majority of Ghanaian immigrants left the country for better job prospects or for educational purposes.



The report disclosed further that over 37% of those leaving went to Europe whereas 23.7% ended up in the Americas.



Prof. John K Anarfi, who presented the results of the survey at an event in Accra said whereas over a third (35.9%) of the migrants moved to settle permanently, close to 25% also moved due to marriage/family reunification.



In gender terms, males moved with an eye on employment or training whiles females migrated due to marriage or for reaons related to family reunification.



About the 2021 PHC Thematic Report on Migration



The 2021 PHC Thematic Report on Migration is one of the thematic reports aimed at making data available to planners and decision makers at regional and national levels.



The objective of this report is to describe, analyse and provide explanation for patterns, trends, and the future perspective of both internal and external migration in Ghana.