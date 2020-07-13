Regional News of Monday, 13 July 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

7-month-old foetus dumped in a school in Eastern Region

File Photo: The foetus was found swarmed by termites at Betom Methodist School

Seven (7) month old aborted foetus has been dumped in a school in Koforidua in the Eastern Region.



The foetus was found swarmed by termites at Betom Methodist School in the New Juaben South Municipality.



It is presumed that it was dumped at dawn by the perpetrator. According to the shocked residents, illegal abortion is high in the Betom community but perpetrators mostly dump the aborted babies in toilets.



The Police have retrieved it for preservation at morgue pending further investigation and arrest of the suspect yet to be identified.



“The children saw it and were shouting so I went there and saw a foetus of about 6 to 7 months aborted and dumped with termites all over it. I cried when I saw it so I told my landlord then we reported at the Police station. Many People trooped to the scene”



“The baby was fresh so I presume it was dumped her at dawn I am retired nurse so I am sad .they abort and dump their babies in toilets in this community not open space like this so I am scandalized,” Some residents who trooped to the scene told Kasapa News.



According to the Laws of Ghana, abortions are legal in cases of rape, incest, fetal abnormality or disease, or “defilement of a female idiot,” or if they are performed to protect physical or mental health; they must be provided by registered and trained health personnel in an approved facility.



Despite efforts by the Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service to expand postabortion care and safe abortion services, several factors continue to impede the subscription of the services.



This impediment according to activists includes stigmatization of abortion, poor knowledge of abortion’s legal status among the public and medical professionals, religious beliefs, misperceptions about the safety of legal abortion and inadequate access to abortion services.



Many young women, therefore, resort to illegal abortions most either through self inducement or patronize services of quack abortion Doctors leading to needless deaths out of Complications.



Illegal abortion has therefore been a contributory factor to Ghana’s high mortality rate.





