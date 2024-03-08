67th Independence Day: Obuasi MCE honours 2023 BECE presidential award winner

Regional News of Friday, 8 March 2024

Source: Sampson Manu

Elijah Adansi-Bonah, the Chief Executive for the Obuasi Municipal Assembly, has honored Patricia Addae, an immediate past student of AngloGold Ashanti School, for her stellar achievement at the 2023 BECE examination.



At the 67th Independence Day ceremony held in Obuasi, the MCE presented a citation and a Samsung tablet to her in the presence of some teachers of AngloGold Ashanti School and her parents.



Patricia Addae took home the 2023 BECE Presidential Award for being the highest-achieving female graduate of the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the Ashanti Region.



Addressing the media, the MCE said AngloGold Ashanti continues to demonstrate high levels of academic excellence, stressing that the JHS section of the AGA school is run as a collaboration between AngloGold Ashanti and the government.



He said the synergy between the government and AGA in running the school is a testimony to the positive outcomes of public-private partnerships.



"This is the fourth time a student from AngloGold Ashanti has won a presidential award in the last four editions; I consider this a great honour, and I am happy to be part of this feat," he said.



The Obuasi MCE appealed to other schools in the municipality to emulate the exemplary feet of AngloGold Ashanti School.



Collaborative efforts needed to move the nation forward:



Elijah Adansi-Bonah has called for the need for citizens of the country to collaborate with the government to enable the government to deliver on its mandate, adding that unity is the surest way to bring about development.



He said the country has come far since it got its independence in 1957, stressing that though more needs to be done, the country has chalked up tremendous successes over the years that need to be recognized.



Elijah Adansi-Bonah added his voice to the growing debate on the anti-LGBT+ Bill.



He said the values and norms of the country prohibit the issue of gayism. He was particularly excited that the country's parliament had come up with the bill.



Touching on the theme for the celebration, "Our Democracy, Our Pride," the MCE said the theme was appropriate since it is an election year.



He said it is the responsibility of all Ghanaians to hold to democracy so they can promote free and fair elections on December 7, 2024.



"Let us inform and engage citizens who are expected to participate in the political process and be ready to hold our leaders accountable. It is also important for us to be tolerant of different viewpoints and willing to compromise for the greater good of all," he said.



After a successful parade, Saint Thomas RC JHS and Sanso MA Primary were declared winners of the Independence Day March past competition in the Obuasi Municipality.



The two (2) schools scored 81% and 77% to emerge as winners in their various categories.



For their awards, they were given a plaque, a set of football jerseys, and a football from the Obuasi Municipal Assembly.