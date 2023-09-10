64,000 slabs of marijuana intercepted by GIS and GRA

Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 10 September 2023

Source: Albert Gooddays, Contributor

The Nyive sector Command of Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) and Customs division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has intercepted 64,000 slabs of marijuana in Atikpui, a border community in Ho municipality in the Volta Region.



According to Acting Regional Commander of Immigration Service, Assistant Commissioner of Immigration (ACI) Noah Ahomka, "this is the largest of it all (quantity of marijuana intercepted in the Ho municipality".



He mentioned that the Nyive Command has over the years done a yeoman job, saying "They have consistently performed in terms of interceptions, if you look at their record from 2021 they've been a series of interceptions involving narcotics".



He praised officers of the Nyive command with a call on them to continue to do a good job.



Assistant Commissioner of Immigration (ACI) Alhaji Abdulai, Commander for Nyive Command said the interception occurred on Thursday, September 7, 2023, following a tip-off.



The officer said the consignment was found in an abandoned facility near the Atikpui clinic, packed in sacks and expected to be transported by the unknown owner before the tip-off came.



He thanked residents in the area for their collaboration against illicit behaviours in the jurisdiction.



The consignment is to be handed over to the Narcotic Control Board.



Atikpui is a farming community in the Ho municipality, It borders the Republic of Togo and has a population of about 4,000 including children.



In July 2022, over 2,000 slabs of marijuana were intercepted in the same community.