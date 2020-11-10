Regional News of Tuesday, 10 November 2020

Source: Michael Oberteye, Contributor

57-year-old man adjudged Best Farmer for Akuapem-North

Suleimana Ahmed flanked by his family, others

Suleimana Ahmed, a 57-year-old farmer from Konko walked home a proud man after he was adjudged the 2020 Best Famer for the Akuapem-North Municipality in the Eastern Region at the Farmers’ Day celebration held at Larteh.



The event held on the theme: "Ensuring Agribusiness development under COVID-19: opportunities and challenges", saw 14 farmers including one woman being awarded at the colourful durbar.



Suleimana Ahmed took home a tricycle, 2 knapsack sprayers, a gas cylinder, assorted agrochemicals, 2 sets of Wellington boots, 4 cutlasses, a radio set, a basin, a piece of cloth and a certificate.



He owns 35 acres of oil palm, 40 acres of plantain, 30 acres of cocoa, 15 acres of citrus, 10 acres of cassava, 5000 mounds of yam, 2 acres of maize, 830 emire crops, 1 acre of tomatoes, 50 local fowls, 3 sheep, 12 goats and 14 cattle.



Other award winners included best youth farmer, best cassava farmer, best maize farmer, best oil palm farmer, best pineapple farmer, best poultry farmer, best piggery farmer, best vegetable farmer, best mushroom farmer, best yam farmer, best processor, best fisheries farmer and best agric extension agent.



They received knapsack sprayers, bicycles, gas cylinders, 32” Nasco TVs, assorted agrochemicals, wheelbarrows, Wellington boots, cutlasses, radio sets, pieces of cloth, basins and a certificate.



The Municipal Chief Executive for Akuapem-North, Berima Asiedu Larbi applauded farmers for their sacrifices in feeding the nation all year round, despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 this year.



According to him, the day offered a unique opportunity for a collective appreciation of the impact of farmers on the national economy.



The MCE who said the Ghanaian economy is largely dependent on the agricultural sector to boost its socio-economic development expressed his gratitude to the roles played by the farmers in this sector.



Recounting the adverse effects of the COVID-19 on the local agric sector in the country and elsewhere, particularly in the year 2020, the Assembly Chief intimated that the challenges pushed the country to adopt innovative means of farming to prevent the sector from coming to a standstill.



Municipal Director of Agric, Mr. Nathaniel Budu Aboagye paid glowing tribute to the gallant farmers in the Municipality for their relentless efforts towards food production over the years and ensuring that Ghanaians did not go hungry during the COVID-19.



He maintained that the farmers strived hard under the pandemic and were becoming more market-oriented as well.



To him, this is the best time to support farmers in the country and the general agric sector to reap the best, noting that rewarding farmers would encourage others to work harder for better output and improved yields.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.