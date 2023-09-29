55-year-old man commits suicide after allegedly threatened to kill his mother

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 29 September 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A 55-year-old man has allegedly shot himself to death at Akoroforo in the Berekum East District of the Bono region.



The father of six is said to have shot himself bizarrely in the area. Reporting from the area on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM, Kwame Adez said the man reportedly took his life over financial hardship.



He revealed that the man, Haruna, had consistently threatened to kill his mother.



Before taking his life, he is said to have gone into his room and stepped out several times, wielding the gun with which he allegedly shot himself. In doing that, he stepped out and looked at the mother.



Fearing for her life, the mother left the house and rushed to a neighbour’s house to seek refuge. A few moments later, a gunshot was heard from the house. When neighbours rushed to the scene, Haruna was lying in a pool of blood with the gun beside him.



He was subsequently rushed to the Holy Family Hospital, where he died.