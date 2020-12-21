Crime & Punishment of Monday, 21 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

54-year-old man remanded for pouring acid on SHS graduate and mother

File photo of an acid victim

54-year-old Nana Yaw Mante has been remanded into police custody for pouring acid on a Senior High School graduate, Deborah Osei and her mother, Asi Jacklyn.



The suspect carried out the crime after the lady rejected his marriage proposal.



Mr Mante turned himself up to the police after committing the crime.



His remand was ordered after the case was sat on by Her Honour Felicia Antwi Anane of an Akuapem Mampong Magistrate Court.



The accused person will reappear before the court on Wednesday, December 23, 2020.



The police has on the other hand launched investigations into the matter.



Meanwhile, the families of the victims have called on Ghanaians to assist them financially to help the two undergo surgery at the Korle-Bu Teaching hospital.



The Member of Parliament for Okere constituency, Dan Botwe, upon hearing the news donated about GHC2,000 to the family.



Chief of Awukugua, Osabarima Opase Konadu II has also contributed GHC 500 to the family.

