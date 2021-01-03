General News of Sunday, 3 January 2021

Source: Starr FM

500 Cement bags consumed as fire ravages shops at Kwabeng

The fire service says it is conducting an investigation into the incident

About five hundred (500) bags of cement have been consumed by fire at Akyem Kwabeng, in the Eastern Region.



The inferno which gutted some other shops also destroyed 160 pieces of plywoods, barbering equipment, and other properties.



The fire occurred on January 1, 2021, at about 5:00 am.



Personnel of Ghana National Fire Service doused the fire preventing it from spreading to other shops.



No casualty was recorded.



The fire service is conducting an investigation into the incident.

