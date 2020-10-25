General News of Sunday, 25 October 2020

50-year-old dumpsite evacuated in Cape Coast

Stench from the site has been a major problem for residents

Residents of Kwesiprah near the University of Cape Coast in the Cape Coast North Municipa?ty in the Central Region were in a joyous mood when the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources (MSWR) evacuated their 50-year-old dumpsite.



The exercise was part of the ongoing nationwide evacuation exercise by MSWR to rid the country of aged dumpsites.



The ongoing exercise is in line with President Nana Akufo-Addo's vision of the Clean Ghana Agenda aimed at making the country the cleanest in Africa.



According to residents, the area gets flooded whenever it rains and also causes a strange stench during the rainy season.



The dumpsites evacuated in the Central Region include Kwseiprah, Amamoma, Akotokyir and many other places in the Cape Coast municipality.



Speaking to Journalists during the evacuation, the Assemblyman for the Old Site Apewosika Electoral Area, Mr Francis Mensah Egyiri, said residents always complain of frequent disease outbreak such as malaria and cholera.



Mr Egyiri said whenever it rains, the refuse flows into the gutter causing floods in the area so the evacuation will ease their plight.



“We are happy to see the evacuation of the dumpsites because it will stop the floods and outbreak of cholera,” he stated.



The Assemblyman appeals to the Cape Coast North assembly and Zoomlion Ghana Limited to provide enough refuse containers and embark on a frequent collection of the refuse.



“What we are going to do is to intensify the education on how to package the refuse well before disposing of them,” he stated.





