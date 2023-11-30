50 students, 30 waste pickers, others participate in Environment360 circular economy training

Health News of Thursday, 30 November 2023

Source: Babatunde Adeola, Contributor

Environment360, a not-for-profit organization focused on circularity and the creation of green job opportunities, has organized a community exhibition fair at their Pick-it facility at Tema New Town under the theme “Promoting a just transition into a circular economy.”



The event brought together over 50 students, 30 waste pickers, some community members and government officials from the Tema Metropolitan Assembly to participate in a circular economy training, and a recycling exhibition.



Wisdom Aditse, Head of the Tema Metropolitan Assembly Environmental Health and Sanitation Department, commended Environment360’s work in reducing the stigma attached to waste picking through events such as the Green Fair. He stressed the importance of waste collection/segregation to public health and safety and urged waste pickers to continue do the great work they do in reducing the amount of waste landfilled.



Participants at the fair were trained on climate change and the circular economy, proper disposal of waste, and the recycling technology from the Environment360 Circular Innovation Hub. Students, drawn from the Evergreen International School and the Assemblies of God International School in Tema New Town, as well as community members were given practical training on the use of the modular technology to recycle plastic waste into products including beads, flower pots and buttons.



Selasi Charway-Glover- Programs Manager at Environment360, in an address to the press during the event stated that the organization is committed to supporting Ghana’s Nationally Determined Contributions under the Paris agreement, through the creation of green jobs that support climate change mitigation and economic empowerment for women youth and person’s with disability.



“Community exhibitions are an interactive way for community members to learn about the circular economy and their role in it. Exhibitions provide community members with an opportunity to learn about climate change, develop sustainable habits and gain green job skills.”



The Pick-it center, founded in 2017, is an integrated circular training facility that supports informal sector plastic collectors to improve their livelihoods through access to technology, technical training and storage space. The center processes waste collected in Accra, Tema and Dodowa, and a total of 25-30

tons of waste materials is received and processed per month. The Pick-It facility is funded by several entities including GIZ and private investment firm Green Collar.”







