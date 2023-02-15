5 years after passing on: Family of late Akenten Appiah-Menka commemorates him

Regional News of Wednesday, 15 February 2023

The late lawyer, political strategist, and entrepreneur, Akenten Appiah Menka has been remembered five years after passing on.



The former statesman met his untimely demise in 2018 at age 84, throwing the country into a state of mourning.



Family of the renowned politician as part of activities to mark the fifth anniversary of the passing of their royal released a circular on Monday, February 13, 2023, copied to the OTEC News desk expressing their debt of gratitude to him for his selfless dedication to the development of Ghana.



"If you only think of Akenten Appiah-Menka as a Lawyer, then you would be missing out on the total man.



One adjective cannot come close to describing the life and times of this legendary figure."



"Husband, father, grandfather, teacher, statesman, advocate, leader, and dear friend to so many, are just a few of the titles held by Akenten Appiah Menka".



"He left a large void in so many people’s lives, just like all our mentors do when they depart. He touched an incredible number of lives in a myriad of ways. He may be gone but will never be forgotten," the statement added.



Read full Statement below:



There are few people who are born to make a change either in their village, town or country and without doubt an ambitious man from the humble village of Aboabugya, The Late Akenten Appiah-Menka did all that and more importantly, did it his way.



The Late Akenten Appiah-Menka, Lawyer, political strategist and entrepreneur to whom Ghana our motherland owes a debt of gratitude for our democratic dispensation for 5 years today transitioned into glory to be with his maker.



His book, ‘The River in the Sea’ and his thought-provoking lecture at his last RE: AKOTO Public Lecture held at the KNUST were astounding masterpieces of his attained greatness.



After his demise, the government and the people of Ghana honoured him by naming a public university for his contribution to entrepreneurship to help motivate the future generation.



Achievements and Milestones



* 1954-1960: General Secretary –National Association of Socialist Students Organisation, UK and Ireland



* 1968: Member of the constituent Assembly to draft the 1969 Constitution of the Second Republic of Ghana.



* 1970: Management Member, Kumasi Asante Kotoko Sporting Club



o Secretary, Ashanti Regional Branch of Ghana Bar association



o Member, Ghana Football Association (GFA)



o Member, Ghana League Clubs Association



* 1970-1972: Deputy Attorney general



o Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry



* 1979-1986: President, Association of Ghana Industries (AGI)



o Member, Federation of West African Manufacturers Association (FAWEMA)



o Member, African Business Roundtable (ABR)



* March 1998: Honoured by Addis Ababa Forum in Sub-Saharan Africa, as Resource Person for Presentation on “Current opportunities and way forward for West Africa”.



* June 2004: Prestigious (Gold Award for Excellence in Business) by Foundation for Excellence in Business Practice, Geneva, Switzerland



* 2005: Okyeman Kanea, the Highest Honour of the Akyem Abuakwa State



* 2007: Prestigious Awards of Living Legend



* 2008: Companion of the Order of the Volta, Government of Ghana Presidential Award.



* 2011: Constitution Review Commission Member to review the 1992 Constitution of Ghana