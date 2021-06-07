5 health benefits of coconut oil

Health News of Monday, 7 June 2021

The unique combination of fatty acids in coconut oil has positive effects on your health, such as boosting fat loss, heart health, and brain function.



Coconut oil has a number of developing health benefits.



1. Contains healthy fatty acids



In the Western world, coconut is an uncommon food, with health-conscious people being the key consumers.



However, in some parts of the world, coconut which contains coconut oil is also known to be a dietary staple that people have been thriving on.



The fatty acids in coconut oil help your body to burn fat, they provide quick energy to your body and brain. In addition, they increase cholesterol in your blood, which may help reduce the risk of heart disease.



2. Helps in burning fat



Obesity is one of the biggest health conditions in recent times.



While some people are of the view that obesity just has to do with the number of calories someone eats, the source of those calories is also important. The foods you eat affect your body and hormones in different ways.



Whiles coconut oil can increase the number of calories your body burns it is also very high in calories and could easily lead to weight gain when consumed in huge amounts.



3. Increases HDL (good) cholesterol in the body



Coconut oil is made up of natural saturated fats which increase HDL; that is good cholesterol levels in your body. They may also help turn LDL, which is also known as bad cholesterol into a less destructive form.



Some experts believe that if coconut oil increases good cholesterol then it may also boost heart health.



4. Protects your skin, hair, and teeth



Coconut oil has a lot of uses aside from its consumption.



Many people use coconut oil for cosmetic purposes in order to improve the health and appearance of their skin and hair. Coconut oil can improve the moisture content of dry skin and protects the hair against hair damage.



Swishing coconut oil in your mouth like mouthwash may kill some harmful bacteria found in the mouth. This improves dental health.



5. Helps reduce harmful abdominal fat



Some fatty acids in coconut oil can reduce appetite and increase fat burning, these fatty acids may also help you lose weight.



Coconut oil is however high in calories; therefore, you should use it carefully.



Replacing other cooking fats with coconut oil could have some weight loss benefits.



Make sure to choose organic, virgin coconut oil rather than refined versions in order to get the most out of it.