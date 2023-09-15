5 dead after attempting to mine in restricted area

Regional News of Friday, 15 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Five individuals lost their lives while attempting to mine in a prohibited area within Tarkwa, a town situated in the Western Region of Ghana.



Assaseradio.com reports that the victims, all employees of Tarkwa Community Mining, had embarked on an unauthorized mining expedition with the assistance of four others.



Kwodwo Safo, the Public Relations Officer of the company, expressed his deep sorrow over the incident, stating, "It is quite unfortunate that nine of our workers went there for this unfortunate event to happen."



The ill-fated mining operation resulted in five fatalities and left four others injured.



Safo revealed, "We recorded five fatalities and four injuries. So we rushed those who are injured to the nearest hospital."



In the wake of this tragedy, the mining company is taking proactive measures to prevent any further access to restricted mining areas.



Safo explained, "This is the first time it is happening. It has actually given us a blow, and we’ve put measures in place."



