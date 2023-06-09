4th edition of Banking and Insurance Fair launched in Accra

General News of Friday, 9 June 2023

The 2023 edition of the Banking and Insurance Fair has been launched with a call on banking and insurance institutions to leverage on the platform to market their products and services.



At the launch held earlier in the week, it came to light that the event dubbed “The Financial Fair” will happen simultaneously at the UGBS Park, near UPSA and AMA Park in Central Accra, from Monday, October 11th to Wednesday, October 13th, 2023.



The event which has been themed “Making prudent financial decisions in times of adversities” is expected to draw key stakeholders in the banking and insurance industries to deliberate on expediting the recovery of the institutions from recent struggles.



At the fair, there will be sales, marketing, education, business opportunities, partnerships, and networking at the fair and more.



There will also be a “Business Forum” which will address all challenges in making prudent financial decisions in times of adversities from creative ideas, entrepreneurs, investors and corporate bodies.



Speaking at the launch, the CEO of Kotlers Management Service, Samuel Sackey said the importance of the banking and insurance sectors to the growth of the country’s economy.



He disclosed that the fair will provide the ideal platform for financial and insurance institutions to build networks and strike partnerships with investors, clients and others.



The financial sector which is a strong bedrock for economic growth in Ghana and beyond has in recent times witnessed some turbulence. This has necessitated the need to deepen and further engage the general public on financial literacy and inclusion, especially in light of the fact that about 70 percent of the Ghanaian populace are unfamiliar with financial knowledge.



“I must reiterate that the fair will parade financial institutions in good standing with their respective regulators, thus, customers can be rest assured of transacting business with the right institutions. The main objective of the fair is to Educate and sensitize the Ghanaian public on financial products and create an enabling environment to showcase and sell financial product to the public. It is important for the populace to have a clear understanding of financial products and services on the market before patronizing these products.



“Chairman, this year’s fair will be very spectacular in the sense that, the fair will be held at two locations at the same time. The locations are University of Ghana Business School (The Graduate School situated at UPSA junction) and the Accra City Hall- AMA. The fair is hoping to attract over 50,000 physical visitors to both sites, and over 100,000 online visitors”.



Other activities include a GALA NIGHT which will honour outstanding corporate bodies, sponsors and hard-working members of the Planning Committee.