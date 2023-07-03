48-year-old farmer found dead in forest after being shot

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 3 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

An unknown assailant has shot dead a 48-year-old farmer multiple times in a forest at Tenehoyo cottage near Sreso Timpom in the Ashanti Region.



According to a Dailyguide newspaper report dated July 3, 2023, the deceased, Akwesi Peter Hemang, and father of seven, left home on June 26, 2023, to hunt and did not return home until his body was discovered in the forest two days later.



A preliminary investigation by the police disclosed that the deceased left home on June 26, 2023, with a gun to go hunting and did not return until his body was found in the forest.



"On June 28, 2023, at about 15hrs, 30, the Nyinahin Police had information from the Odikro of Tenehoyo cottage near Sreso Timpom that one Peter Akwesi Hemang; a farmer, aged 48, was found dead in the forest.



"Police visited the scene and found the body of the deceased identified as Akwesi Peter Hemang, a farmer, aged 48, with one wife and 7 children, lying in a prostrate position with one robust double barrel gun on his chest and a bottle of liquid beside the body.



"The deceased was dressed in black shirt and black trousers and upon inspection, gun wounds were seen on his chest, right hand and left thigh,” the report started.



The police added the scene where the body of Akwesi Peter Heman is about 500 meters from his place of residence.



The police said, preliminary inspection of the body in the forest suggests that he was shot dead by someone.



Although no arrests have yet been made, the body has been deposited in the morgue at the Nyinahin Community Hospital for preservation and autopsy while investigations continue.



NW/WA



You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:







Watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





To advertise with GhanaWeb

