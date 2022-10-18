46-year-old man arrested for allegedly raping, and murdering his ex-wife

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 18 October 2022

A 46-year-old man, Kwabena Mawuli, has been arrested for allegedly raping and killing his former wife at Suminakese in the Kwahu District of the Eastern Region.



The victim, Yaa Kesewaa, and the suspect were married for five years without a child and have been divorced for the last five years.



According to a report by Onuaonline.com, a nephew of the deceased, Kwasi Ofori, said Kwabena Mawuli, on Friday, October 14, 2022, went to his farm where he shares a boundary with his ex-wife.



The suspect waited for Kesewaa to arrive and pounced on her, and forcibly had sex with her. The suspect, fearing that his victim would file a complaint, subsequently slashed the back of her neck with a cutlass.



Mawuli then sneaked back home but was spotted by some residents who were sceptical about his unusual early return from the farm.



The suspect, however, confessed to committing the crime after being picked up and interrogated over the death of his former wife.



