You are here: HomeNews2022 10 18Article 1644998

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 18 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

46-year-old man arrested for allegedly raping, and murdering his ex-wife

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

The suspect confessed to the police about committing the crime The suspect confessed to the police about committing the crime

A 46-year-old man, Kwabena Mawuli, has been arrested for allegedly raping and killing his former wife at Suminakese in the Kwahu District of the Eastern Region.

The victim, Yaa Kesewaa, and the suspect were married for five years without a child and have been divorced for the last five years.

According to a report by Onuaonline.com, a nephew of the deceased, Kwasi Ofori, said Kwabena Mawuli, on Friday, October 14, 2022, went to his farm where he shares a boundary with his ex-wife.

The suspect waited for Kesewaa to arrive and pounced on her, and forcibly had sex with her. The suspect, fearing that his victim would file a complaint, subsequently slashed the back of her neck with a cutlass.

Mawuli then sneaked back home but was spotted by some residents who were sceptical about his unusual early return from the farm.

The suspect, however, confessed to committing the crime after being picked up and interrogated over the death of his former wife.

Watch the latest episode of #SayItLoud on below:


Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:



GA/BOG

Join our Newsletter

Sportsleading sports icon

Senegalese star, Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane makes history as he comes second in 2022 Ballon d'Or

Businessleading business icon

Ken Ofori-Atta

Ofori-Atta made Ghana’s economy fastest-growing in the world – Akufo-Addo

Entertainmentleading entertainment icon

One of the women spotted wearing a racy outfit at Shatta Wale's birthday party

Half-naked women storm Shatta Wale’s birthday party

Africaleading africa news icon

Sadio Mane placed second only behind Karim Benzema

Meet the 4 African players who made Top 20 of 2022 Ballon d'Or

Opinionsleading opinion icon

File photo of a market

How to mitigate rising food insecurity in Africa