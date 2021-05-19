46-year-old driver fined GH¢960 for destroying Akufo-Addo’s fence wall

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 19 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• According to the driver, due to a brake failure, he veered off the road into the president’s residence to safeguard lives



• The driver was charged with careless driving



•A telephone pole was also destroyed



A 46-year-old driver named Antaru Issaka has been fined GH¢960 or face a jail term for destroying the fence wall of President Nana Akufo-Addo.



He also broke down a telephone pole close to President Akufo-Addo's Nima residence.



Appearing before the Kaneshie District Court, the driver was charged with careless and inconsiderate driving, causing damage, driving without a licence.



He was also charged for using a motor vehicle with an expired licence policy, and using a motor vehicle with an expired roadworthy certificate.



The convict, who was driving a Mercedes-Benz ML 320 with registration number GS 5885 said his vehicle’s brake failed and for him to not run into other vehicles, decided to veer off the road, hence, causing damage to the wall and the telephone pole.



According to Sergeant Apeweh Achana the incident happened on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at about 3:30 pm.



The Ghana News Agency reported that Issaka pleaded guilty after the charges were read to him.



He was convicted on his own plea by the Kaneshie District Court.